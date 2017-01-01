"This is a very noisy world"

You have been referred by a successful entrepreneur. That means, you have to be really great, a star founder. Congrats!

Now it's your turn to shine - you have to submit your pitch, short business plan, executive summary, a video (or whatever you have).

Then, we are going to screen you - and if you are really great - we'll send your details and pitch to the right angels - and let the magic happen.

And once you got investment, we take a 2% to cover expenses, people and to give a gift to the entrepreneur that has referred you :)